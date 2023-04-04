Jury finds man guilty of murder in 2017 killing of another man in front of his child

A Salt Lake man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in front of the man's 4-year-old daughter.

Following a four-day trial in 3rd District Court, a jury on Friday convicted Shaun Eugene Fleming, 42, of multiple charges related to the death of Toussaint "TJ" L'Ouverture Tyler Jr. in December 2017. Fleming was found guilty of murder, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and child kidnapping — all first-degree felonies — in addition to obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, both second-degree felonies.

"We hope these convictions will help keep Mr. Fleming from harming another family," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill in a statement. "We send our condolences to Mr. Tyler's loved ones and hope the jury's decision helps provide some closure for them."

Tyler was 30 years old when he was fatally shot inside his apartment on Dec. 10, 2017. Witnesses said the murder occurred during a robbery.

Tonita Vianay Rico, 54, knocked on the door that morning because she believed Tyler owed her money. Charging documents say Fleming and another man hid nearby, and when Tyler's girlfriend opened the door, the men forced their way inside while Fleming put the girlfriend in a chokehold and pointed a gun at her head.

Fleming and another man forced Tyler to open a safe while they were holding his daughter. A struggle began, and Tyler was shot.

Rico had already returned to the car to wait. When Fleming and the other man got into the car to leave, Rico said she was "told to be quiet" when she asked if they had killed anyone.

Rico pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. A first-degree felony charge for aggravated robbery was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

When Fleming was arrested in California less than a month after the murder, the second man had not been identified.

Gill thanked Josh Graves and Heather Lindsay, deputy county attorneys, for their work on the case, and the Unified Police Department for its investigation.

Fleming is scheduled to be sentenced by 3rd District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills on May 19. Rico is scheduled to be sentenced by the same judge on April 10.

