Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 
Utah Police/Courts

Utah man charged with shooting, killing teen during drug deal with baby in the car

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com
SHARE Utah man charged with shooting, killing teen during drug deal with baby in the car
merlin_2949513.jpg

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Deyvis Alejandro Velasquez-Galeas, 25, of Salt Lake City, was charged with murder Monday in 3rd District Court.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A man who police say brought his infant son with him while he conducted a drug deal, and then ended up shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy when he thought he was being robbed is facing serious charges.

Deyvis Alejandro Velasquez-Galeas, 25, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with murder and illegal discharge of a firearm, both first-degree felonies; and drug possession with intent to distribute and child endangerment, third-degree felonies.

On April 1, about 12:30 a.m., Velasquez-Galeas went to a bar near 100 N. Broadway in Tooele with his girlfriend and their 4-month-old son where he had arranged to sell THC cartridges in the parking lot, according to charging documents.

Velasquez-Galeas told police that a car arrived with a group that was allegedly going to buy the cartridges. A boy got into Velasquez-Galeas' car "while another approached the vehicle with what appeared to be a black rifle. Mr. Velasquez said he believed he was being attacked, so he pulled out a pistol, inserted a loaded magazine, and chambered a round," the charges state.

A third person, a 17-year-old boy, allegedly approached the driver's side door, opened it and "lunged" at Velasquez-Galeas, prompting him to fire three rounds, striking the teen twice in the face, according to the charges. The boy was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. His name has not been released.

"It was explained to both Mr. Velasquez and his girlfriend that they were not justified in defending themselves while they were committing a felony, and by bringing their baby along they placed it in danger, knowing they were committing a crime with great risk," police noted in their booking affidavit.

The girlfriend, Maricela Raburn, 23, of Tooele, was charged Monday with drug possession with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony; and child abuse, a class A misdemeanor.

The other two boys allegedly involved, ages 17 and 15, were booked into juvenile detention for investigation of aggravated robbery.

Next Up In Utah
Trump indictment updates: Former president pleads not guilty to 34 counts
New oil production cuts likely to boost fuel costs, exacerbate inflation fight
Gov. Cox reaffirms US, and Utah, support for Ukraine after call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Twitter reacts to Utah’s spring snowstorms
Jury finds man guilty of murder in 2017 killing of another man in front of his child
Opinion: Science backs up President Nelson’s call for peacemaking