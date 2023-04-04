Twitter reacts to Utah’s spring snowstorms

It’s the beginning of April, and yet, Utah is still getting pummeled with heavy snowfall. Utahns are starting to get tired of dealing with snow. Really tired of it. Especially because it should be spring already!

The state has even broken the record for the levels of snowpack for the first time in 71 years. On Tuesday morning, the average hit 29 inches of snow water equivalent across the state, KSL reported.

BURIED: 🌨️ The snow is swallowing ski chairs up at Snowbasin! 😮 As of Saturday, the resort has received 544" this season, and that number is expected to rise this week- https://t.co/ftSyFfDCfw



📍: Snowbasin Ski Resort, Utah

📸: Jamie Richards, via https://t.co/rfXQN8Df2K pic.twitter.com/yRfzHc2h4M — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) April 2, 2023

Utah was placed on a winter storm warning Monday and going into Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Frustrated Utahns took to Twitter to express their exhaustion with the seemingly perpetual snowfall. Here are some of the best reactions.

Utah Meteorologists: "Utah's severe drought would take at least several years of above average precipitation to end."



Utah Weather: pic.twitter.com/zzWU1x2tbw — 2️⃣2️⃣ B2B Rose Bowl Participant 2️⃣2️⃣ (@thetyrusaurus) April 4, 2023

Truly, I’m honored that you keep delivering snow, Utah. But I’ve had enough. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/d2rmGO6SnU — Brennan Smith (@BrennanJSmith) April 4, 2023

Someone at work shared this and it’s pretty accurate ❄️



Ok the math is wrong, but still, it’s been the longest winter. pic.twitter.com/UfTrLrNSdZ — Tiffanee With Two E’s (@tiffanee_dawn) April 4, 2023

This is the storm that broke me. pic.twitter.com/LxfTokOkwF — Caitlin Probst (@CaitJustine) April 4, 2023

It will stay winter until you repent. — State of Utah Updates (@UtahUpdates) March 26, 2023

Me trying to track down that one Utahn still praying for moisture pic.twitter.com/uvdXYSXtqO — Latter-day Likes (@LatterdayLikes) March 31, 2023