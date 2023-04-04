Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 
Utah

Twitter reacts to Utah’s spring snowstorms

Frustrated Utahns took to Twitter to express their exhaustion with the seemingly perpetual snowfall. Here are some of the best ones

By Sarah Gambles
Twitter reacts to Utah's spring snowstorms
Snow_Wx_0404_ja_0512.jpg

A dog named Brodie plays in the newly fallen snow in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

It’s the beginning of April, and yet, Utah is still getting pummeled with heavy snowfall. Utahns are starting to get tired of dealing with snow. Really tired of it. Especially because it should be spring already!

The state has even broken the record for the levels of snowpack for the first time in 71 years. On Tuesday morning, the average hit 29 inches of snow water equivalent across the state, KSL reported.

Utah was placed on a winter storm warning Monday and going into Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Frustrated Utahns took to Twitter to express their exhaustion with the seemingly perpetual snowfall. Here are some of the best reactions.

