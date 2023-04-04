Photos: The weather outside is (still) frightful

Utah’s record-breaking snowfall continued to pile up Tuesday as the Wasatch Front and other parts of Utah endured another storm that could linger through midweek.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for northern Utah as heavy snow continues to pummel parts of the Wasatch Front, per the National Weather Service.

The storms and snow accumulation created tough driving conditions in the state, and was deemed the cause of some roof and structure collapses in higher elevations.

“Snow will linger through late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday as we see some lake effect kick in,” KSL chief meteorologist Kevin Eubank said. “This storm is moisture-rich, which means snow totals will be near 12 inches on the valley floor and up to 18 inches on the benches. Mountains will see 2 to 3 feet of snow, with dangerous road conditions and elevated avalanche danger.”

29" SWE. As Utah officially surpasses the estimated 1952 levels, those concerned with flooding can learn more about risks and other state resources by going to the @UtahDPS emergency management page: https://t.co/gfkjF2yFlE #utwx pic.twitter.com/jHQQ62QUXr — NRCS Utah (@NRCS_Utah) April 4, 2023

The statewide average reached 29 inches of snow water equivalent Tuesday morning, surpassing the previous record of 28.8 inches set during the 1951-52 snow season, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. It’s since grown to 29.4 inches of water, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The 30-year normal is 15.8 inches, while Utah’s snowpack only maxed out at 12 inches last year,.

Several school districts were on spring break, while late starts and travel worries impacted other districts.

Long-range weather forecasts indicate better conditions beginning Thursday through the weekend, although that will likely raise flooding concerns in much of Utah.

