Man in critical condition after being rescued from Jordan River

A man is in critical condition after being rescued from the Jordan River on Sunday, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to a 4:15 p.m. call that a man had fallen into the Jordan River, South Salt Lake police said in a statement.

The man, 30, had been playing on the shores of the river when he fell in the river. He was taken to a hospital.

South Salt Lake police issued a reminder of the dangerous state of the streams and rivers during the spring runoff.

"With the record snowfall melting, our streams and rivers are flowing higher and faster. This makes accidental falls significantly more dangerous. We urge all citizens to use extreme caution near our streams and rivers," police said in the statement.

