Salt Lake police looking for missing teen believed to be at risk

Salt Lake police are asking the public for help finding a teenager who has been missing since Sunday.

Police said Natalee Kramer, 16, is considered at risk without her medication.

Natalee was last seen near 900 E. South Temple on May 14. She was wearing a black shirt, purple and green shorts and white shoes. She is 5-foot-2, about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000.