2-year-old girl dies after being run over by landscaping equipment

A 2-year-old girl died Saturday after she was run over by landscaping equipment.

Spanish Fork police said around 12:53 p.m. they received report of a child run over by a piece of equipment. Police arrived at the scene where a family was doing their own landscaping near 1400 N. Sunset Drive.

The father of the girl was working in the backyard alone on a small stand-up style track loader, police said. At some point, the girl exited the home without anyone knowing and walked behind the equipment where she was run over.

First responders performed medical care on the girl, but she died from her injuries.

A GoFundMe account* identified the child as Kalelei Wright. Family members said they are trying to raise money to help with funeral costs.

Kalelei Wright, 2, of Spanish Fork, died Saturday when she was accidentally run over by landscaping equipment. GoFundMe

"We are so heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful baby Kalelei," a post from the parents states. "Kalelei brought so much love and light into our family and everyone she met. She brought such a bright light in this world that no one can dim. Her smile and giggles would just melt your heart every time. We miss her hugs and kisses every second and are just torn by this tragedy."

Police said this is still an active case.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

