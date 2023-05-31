Arizona man killed in single-car crash in southern Utah Friday

An Arizona man was killed and two children were severely injured in a single-vehicle crash near Mexican Hat on Friday, state troopers said.

The Utah Highway Patrol on Wednesday identified the driver as 49-year-old Joel Ashike from Kaibito, Arizona.

A black Kia Optima was traveling north on state Route 163 around 1:56 p.m., when the driver failed to navigate a 90-degree curve after crossing the James R. Workman Memorial Bridge over the San Juan River, according to UHP.

The Optima hit a cliff wall, killing the driver and severely injuring two passengers; a 14-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, who were both flown from the scene for medical care at a hospital.

Investigators have not released the names of the two children, or provided an update on their condition.

