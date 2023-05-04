Teen killed in Richfield rollover crash

One person died Tuesday night after a rollover accident.

The rollover occurred around 8 p.m. "about 0.4 miles above the water tank on the CC road," Richfield police wrote in a Facebook post.

A news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety said that the driver of a Hyundai Sonata was driving too fast for the road and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll.

"When the vehicle overturned, one of the passengers, a 15-year-old male, was reportedly standing up through the sunroof, filming. He was pinned under the vehicle and died on the scene," said the release.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, boys ages 14 and 16, were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not provide the identities of the person killed or of those injured.

After responding to the scene, the Richfield Police Department asked the Utah Highway Patrol to take the lead in the investigation due to the severity of the incident.

Investigators are working to identify who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and are also considering whether alcohol was a "possible contributor."

"Our Utah Highway Patrol Troopers are working closely with our State Bureau of Investigation agents along with the Sevier County Attorney's office on any further actions," the release said. "The Department of Public Safety offers its deepest condolences to the parents and loved ones of the 15-year-old teen."

