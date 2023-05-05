Salt Lake City councilwoman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Springville

Salt Lake City Councilwoman Amy Fowler was arrested for investigation of DUI Wednesday following a hit-and-run crash.

Fowler was booked into the Utah County Jail, then released about an hour later. Her bail was listed at $680.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded to meet a driver who had been involved in a hit-and-run crash and found Fowler “sitting in her vehicle with the engine running"“in Springville just before 11 a.m., according to a police booking affidavit.

The trooper said they could smell alcohol on Fowler's breath, and “her eyes were red and bloodshot and she was very emotional,” the arrest report states.

Fowler said another vehicle had struck her vehicle in Salt Lake City, but she didn't stop because she didn't believe they had stopped, according to the affidavit. More information about the traffic incident in Salt Lake City was not available.

She denied using alcohol, but the affidavit says Fowler had “diminished fine motor skills” and a breath test showed a reading of 0.111. The legal blood-alcohol content limit in Utah is 0.05 percent.

“She could not use her fingertips to hand me documents, she used her whole hand to retrieve papers and hand them over,” the trooper wrote.

Fowler was initially elected to Salt Lake City's District 7 — which includes Sugar House — in 2017, and was reelected in 2021.

Fowler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Salt Lake City Council issued a prepared statement referring to the arrest as a “traffic incident.”

“The Salt Lake City Council is aware of a traffic incident involving Council Member Amy Fowler in Salt Lake County on May 3,” it said. “This matter will be addressed outside of Salt Lake City's jurisdiction, and we are committed to remaining transparent as more pertinent information is made available.”

