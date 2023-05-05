Photo of the day: Students raise, release ‘school’ of fish

As the school year winds down, Utah elementary school students wrap up their group projects, and for third, fourth and fifth graders at Millcreek Elementary School, that means a trip to Willow Pond in Murray to release the pet project: hundreds of tiny trout.

As in years past, the Millcreek students received a delivery of rainbow trout eggs in the early winter and learned about their growth and development as they cared for and raised the hatchlings into small fry. On Friday, the Granite School District students, their teachers and parent volunteers took a field trip to the pond for release.

In other words: School’s out for this school of trout!