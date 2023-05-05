Facebook Twitter
Friday, May 5, 2023 | 
merlin_2977625.jpg

Millcreek Elementary fourth graders Hunter Sanchez and Noel Altamontes-Juarez help parent volunteer Jose Sanchez release rainbow trout into Willow Pond in Murray on Friday, May 5, 2023. Millcreek Elementary third, fourth and fifth grade students raised the fish from eggs at school. Other students, including Pablo Hernandez, left, and Maite Soto Rodriguez, next to Hernandez, watch.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Education

Photo of the day: Students raise, release ‘school’ of fish

School’s out for the trout!

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
As the school year winds down, Utah elementary school students wrap up their group projects, and for third, fourth and fifth graders at Millcreek Elementary School, that means a trip to Willow Pond in Murray to release the pet project: hundreds of tiny trout.

As in years past, the Millcreek students received a delivery of rainbow trout eggs in the early winter and learned about their growth and development as they cared for and raised the hatchlings into small fry. On Friday, the Granite School District students, their teachers and parent volunteers took a field trip to the pond for release.

In other words: School’s out for this school of trout!

merlin_2977627.jpg

Millcreek Elementary student Eduardo Guerrero releases one of many rainbow trout that Millcreek Elementary third, fourth and fifth graders raised at school into Willow Pond in Murray on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2977631.jpg

Millcreek Elementary fourth grader Daniela Marquez Colmenares releases some of the many rainbow trout that Millcreek Elementary third, fourth and fifth graders raised at school into Willow Pond in Murray on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2977629.jpg

Millcreek Elementary students catch rainbow trout that they raised at school to release into Willow Pond in Murray on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2977623.jpg

Millcreek Elementary fourth grader Zoey Sanchez releases one of many rainbow trout that Millcreek Elementary third, fourth and fifth graders raised at school into Willow Pond in Murray on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2977633.jpg

Millcreek Elementary student Eduardo Guerrero holds one of many rainbow trout that Millcreek Elementary third, fourth and fifth graders raised at school before releasing it into Willow Pond in Murray on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2977635.jpg

Millcreek Elementary fourth grader Alex Smith releases some of the many rainbow trout that Millcreek Elementary third, fourth and fifth graders raised at school into Willow Pond with the help of parent volunteer Alexis Warby in Murray on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
