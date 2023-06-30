Roy man waited in brother-in-law’s backyard, then shot and killed him, police say

A Roy man was arrested Thursday after police say he waited in his brother-in-law's backyard until he came outside and then shot him multiple times, killing him.

Dallas Wade Martineau, 40, was booked into the Weber County Jail Thursday for investigation of murder.

"Dallas Martineau admitted to stalking his victim, lying in wait, and shooting him to death," a police booking affidavit states.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, is Martineau's brother-in-law, the affidavit states. His name has not been released pending notification of family members.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at 4679 W. 4350 South in West Haven.

On scene in Weber County this am, where a man was shot multiple times late last night.



That man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.



Weber County is currently investigating.@KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/BwQkUuV6Js — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) June 29, 2023

The victim's son told police his father had gone outside to his back porch to smoke a cigarette when he heard multiple "pop sounds," according to the affidavit. "He looked outside and saw a male standing with his arms outstretched like the male was holding a gun. (The) witness stated that he believes the male might be Dallas Martineau, who lives in Roy."

Weber County sheriff's deputies went to Martineau's home in Roy. When they found him, he informed deputies there was a gun in his truck and he was taken into custody without incident, the affidavit states.

"Martineau confessed to shooting (the victim). He described how he drove to the residence in West Haven with a firearm and how he waited in the back of the house for (him) to come outside. He described listening to conversations (the victim) was having in the home. He admitted that he was already holding the gun in his hands. He stated that when (the victim) started to come outside that they made eye contact and he shot him multiple times," according to the arrest report.

The affidavit says Martineau also admitted to the shooting to "his wife," but it was unclear if it was to his wife or the victim's wife.

