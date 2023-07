A woman was found dead in the Weber River in Morgan County by two kayakers Thursday afternoon.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said two people were floating on kayaks by the Train Bridge at Taggart's about 6:30 p.m. when they discovered the woman floating face down in the river.

Rescuers got the woman to shore, where she was determined to be deceased, the sheriff's office said.

Her identity is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.