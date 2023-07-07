Lehi house fire that destroyed home possibly started by child playing with lighter, officials say

A fire that broke out Thursday afternoon destroyed a house and damaged a shed and two vehicles in Lehi.

Lehi fire and police responded to reports of a house on fire at 531 E. 350 South at about 1:17 p.m., according to a statement from Lehi city spokeswoman Jeanteil Livingston.

Livingston said the occupants of the home were out of the house by the time officers arrived. Animal control officer Tyler Peterson and traffic team Sgt. Tyler Smith rescued a dog from the house through a doggy door.

An estimated 30 firefighters helped put the fire out by 3 p.m. The house is considered a total loss, Livingston said.

Livingston said the fire was possibly started by a 7-year-old boy who was outside at the side of the home trying to light something with either matches or a lighter. The fire started on the outside of the house, she said.

The fire melted the siding of another residence west of the home and also damaged a shed and two vehicles.

Two firefighters were injured when they got shocked before the home's power had been shut off, and one firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion.

