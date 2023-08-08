A $2 million settlement between the family of 10-year-old Izzy Tichenor, who died by suicide in November 2021, and the Davis County School District was unanimously approved by leaders of the Utah Legislature Tuesday.

A notice of claim filed by the family last year seeking $14 million said the fifth grader “was bullied, abused, harassed, and excluded from activities because she was female, learning disabled, poor, homeless and Black.”

There was the “possibility of a significant jury verdict, given that the case involved the death of a child and focuses on race, poverty and disability,” Utah Division of Risk Management Director Rachel Terry told members of the Legislative Management Committee.

She said the district disputes the allegations and “has strong defenses, however, there are factual disputes in this case that likely would have required the case to go to trial,” where it would have been expensive to litigate.

A court fight “would also have negatively impacted the district and its efforts to address issues identified” in an earlier settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, which found “serious and widespread racial harassment of Black and Asian-American students.”

Terry said a trial “would have also been very difficult for Izzy’s family and the Foxboro Elementary School and community.” She said in approving the settlement, she relied on the Utah Attorney General’s office and feedback received during mediation of the case.

The settlement was also approved by representatives of the attorney general’s office, Utah Department of Government Operations Executive Director Marvin Dodge and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

State law requires that any settlement totaling more than $1.5 million must also come before the Legislative Management Committee, made up of leaders from both the Legislature’s majority Republican and minority Democratic parties.

The only comment from lawmakers about the settlement came from House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City.

“I appreciate the fact that we got to a settlement. I think some of us will have to disagree about the findings because we, many of us that are representatives from communities of color, hear from families of people who are in your school district,” she said.

“They still feel like there’s a problem. So I want you to know that I don’t agree with you on your assessment on that,” Romero said, reiterating she was glad a settlement had been reached.

“But we as a state and as a school district have to do better for our students, regardless of who they are or their families or their racial identity,” she said. “We’ve got a long way to go still.”

