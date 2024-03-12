Motorists use a portion of the Mountain View Corridor already open as crews continue finishing touches on the largest section of the road in Salt Lake County Friday, Oct. 12, 2012.

A bill proposing the transfer of federal lands to the state of Utah to build a transportation corridor connecting western Salt Lake County and northern Utah County cleared a U.S. House committee on Tuesday morning.

The House Committee on Natural Resources passed the Mountain View Corridor Completion Act, which would transfer 36 acres of federal lands to Utah in order to finalize phase three of the Mountain View Corridor. The planned route of the project spans 35 miles from I-80 in west Salt Lake County to S.R. 73 in northern Utah County, near Saratoga Springs. The first two phases of the Mountain View Corridor project have already been completed.

“With Utah’s population growth straining our infrastructure, this project will alleviate pressure on I-15, shorten commute times, and introduce recreational amenities such as bike and walking trails, benefiting both residents and visitors alike,” Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, who introduced the bill, said in a statement. “I’m proud to see the Natural Resources Committee passing this crucial bill and eagerly await a full floor vote.”

The federal lands specified in the bill are currently under the control of the Bureau of Land Management and skirt the boundaries of Camp Williams, an active Utah Army National Guard military installation. The land is overseen by the U.S. Army National Guard, and neither it nor the BLM can transfer land under military control without an act of Congress.

According to Owens, who represents Utah’s 4th Congressional District, the Utah National Guard supports the construction of the Mountain View Corridor and is collaborating with the BLM and Utah Department of Transportation to move forward with the project.

The bill’s next step is to head to the House floor for a vote.