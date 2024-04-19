Gabriela Echeverria, left, admires Kaydence Crook’s new running shoes at Mary W. Jackson Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Mark Miller Subaru and University of Utah Health Plans donated new running shoes to Girls on the Run Utah for its spring afterschool program. Girls on the Run introduces running to girls of all skill levels while inspiring confidence and healthy habits that last a lifetime. This spring, Girls on the Run Utah is serving more than 1,400 third-eighth grade girls at over 100 sites.

Our photo of the day (and gallery) comes from photojournalist Laura Seitz who chronicled the kids from Mary W. Jackson Elementary School in Salt Lake City, who on Thursday afternoon, received running shoes as part of the “Girls on the Run” program.

Girls from Mountain View Elementary, also in Salt Lake City, received running shoes from the program as well in Thursday.

“Both are Title I schools, that have a significant number of low-income students. Girls on the Run Utah has been serving 3rd-8th grade girls since 2007. In addition to providing new running shoes to any girl in need, Girls on the Run Utah is also dedicated to never turning a girl away due to her family’s inability to pay. This year’s spring program begins in April and ends with an end-of-season 5K at Sugar House Park on Saturday, June 1,″ according to the organization’s press release.