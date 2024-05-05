A family from Salt Lake City sled down a hill in the snow at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Our photo of the day comes from photojournalist Megan Nielsen, who captured a family Sunday sledding adventure more typical of the holidays or winter months in Utah.

But checking the calendar, and yes, it is May 5 in Salt Lake City.

Following a Saturday with temperatures in the 70s in northern Utah, the changing pattern brought a cold front early Sunday, including rain and snow to the valleys.

According to KSL weather, many areas of the Wasatch Front saw measurable snow up to 2 or more inches. When the system moves out, expect up to three-quarters of an inch of rain in the valleys, and a couple of feet of snow in the mountains.

KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said showers will decrease in intensity Sunday night, with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Showers will develop again Monday morning with the potential for snow to again mix down to the valley floor. By afternoon, showers decrease again with highs in the low 50s. Northern Utah will see another round of rain and snow Tuesday with drier conditions by Wednesday.