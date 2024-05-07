BOISE — On Monday, 17 jurors tasked with deciding the fate of Chad Daybell heard testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell's niece, Melani Pawlowski, and Ian Pawlowski, the man she married as police were starting to look for two missing children.

Police searched for 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan while Lori and Chad Daybell were vacationing in Hawaii. JJ and Tylee were missing for over six months in late 2019 and 2020 before their bodies were found buried on Chad Daybell's property.

Chad Daybell is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of JJ and Tylee and his former wife, Tammy Daybell. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of each of the victims, grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud.

KSL.com is streaming the trial each day.

Ian Pawlowski testified Monday about a few recordings he made of phone calls between him, his wife, and Lori and Chad Daybell while the children were missing and the Daybells were hiding from officers looking for them. Those recordings were shared with police.

In the conversations, the Daybells would speak of their dislike for police, and Chad Daybell told Melani Pawlowski police were tapping her phone.

Chad Daybell told the Pawlowskis, in what they said were "blessings" given virtually, that they would be an example to millions. He told them their choices "might not make sense to the telestial world," referring to Earth, according to Pawlowski, but will "make perfect sense" in heaven, and also said angels were singing praises for their efforts.

The couple encouraged Melani and Ian Pawlowski to leave their home in Rexburg to avoid police.

"They're going to see you as the target since you're the only one that they really can find at this moment," Chad Daybell told Melani Pawlowski, urging her to move "for your own sake, for your own sanity."

Melani Pawlowski also testified about their religious beliefs and said she would look to Chad Daybell for answers, which would often come through her aunt.

"Chad was said to have a gift to spiritually discern," Powlowski testified. "He could see light and dark — or if a person had good intentions."

This story will be updated.