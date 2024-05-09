Freeway ramps are pictured at the crossing of I-215 and I-80 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Three ramps are slated to close this weekend for repairs, as a part of 62 bridges set to be repaired this year.

A ramp from northbound I-215 to the Salt Lake City International Airport and a ramp connecting westbound I-80 to northbound I-215 are set to close for about five days as state transportation crews repair and replace the ramp’s asphalt.

Both closures will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. An eastbound I-80 ramp to northbound I-215 is also set to close at 8 p.m. Friday, but it is projected to reopen by the Monday morning commute, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT is advising drivers that similar types of repairs are expected over the next few months in Utah's most populated county. Robert Stewart, director of UDOT Region 2, said the past two winters have been "really rough" on the UDOT bridges in the county, and the projects aim to fix that.

The agency is getting the word out now because there are more projects this summer than drivers might be used to. Most of the work focuses on the northwest portion of the county because the bridges were constructed at about the same and are aging at the same rate.

"Maintenance work doesn't tend to get a lot of fanfare, but we have 62 bridges that are in need of resurfacing and minor bridge rehabilitation work," Stewart said. "Anybody who has driven the northwest portion of this county understands that the surfacing has a lot of potholes in it. That's what this work will be mostly targeted toward."

The ramp closures this weekend are three of the 19 bridges set to be repaired close enough to impact traffic to Salt Lake City International Airport. Other projects focus on Bangerter Highway, Redwood Road, state Routes 201 and 202 and other portions of I-80.

A project to repair Bangerter Highway bridges between California Avenue and the airport is also slated to begin on Monday and will last about two weeks. The highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction at points once the project begins.

| Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

UDOT recommends that drivers use alternate routes or consider riding Utah Transit Authority's TRAX Green Line if they plan on getting to the airport during these full or partial closures.

Meanwhile, the agency also plans to repair bridge decks and potholes across 32 bridges between 400 North and 11400 South on I-15 this year, which is projected to result in some temporary overnight and weekend lane closures at times over the next several months. Joint replacements are scheduled for six of these bridges, too.

Stewart said all of the work should help improve the travel experience while also prolonging the life of the bridges, which saves money.

But at least one bridge is destined for a full replacement this year. UDOT plans to demolish the S.R. 201 bridge decks over 3200 West and replace them with "new, smoother driving surfaces."

The project is expected to take place in the mid-summer and will likely create delays of more than 30 minutes during the route's peak travel times, as traffic is detoured through the 3200 West on-ramps and off-ramps. The project is also expected to close 3200 West for about six months because of the construction.

The agency says drivers should consider I-80, I-215, Redwood Road, 3500 South or other alternate routes during this time.

Contributing: Aimee Cobabe