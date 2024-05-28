Nathaniel Woodward, an attorney from Price, was picked as the Democratic nominee for Utah's 2nd Congressional District, the party announced Saturday.

Members of the Utah Democratic Party Central Committee picked attorney Nathaniel Woodward as the replacement nominee for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District seat, the party announced Saturday.

Woodward, a family law attorney from Price, according to his LinkedIn page, won the support of party officials after five rounds of ranked choice voting, beating out Garret Rushforth by a single vote in the final round. He will replace Brian Adams as the party's nominee after Adams withdrew from the race following anger from some in the party over his defense of some participants of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.

"Congratulations to Nathaniel Woodward on his nomination," state party Chairwoman Diane Lewis said. "Unlike the far-right extremists seeking the Republican nomination in CD2, we are confident that Nathaniel Woodward stands for Utah families."

As the only Democrat in the race, Woodward will advance to the general election on Nov. 5, where he will face the winner of the Republican primary between Rep. Celeste Maloy and veteran Colby Jenkins, as well as Constitution Party candidate Cassie Easley.

Maloy was first elected last fall to replace her former boss, Rep. Chris Stewart, and now faces a tough reelection fight against Jenkins, who is backed by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. Jenkins defeated Maloy at last month’s Republican nominating convention, but Maloy earned enough votes from delegates to force a primary on June 25.