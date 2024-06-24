A boil order was issued last week for Diamond Valley, a small community near St. George, after E. coli bacteria was found in water samples, according to the Diamond Valley Water Company.

The company said water samples taken June 19 tested positive for E. coli bacteria — which can indicate water is contaminated with human or animal waste — and total coliform bacteria, a broader array of bacteria that can be a sign of other bacteria. Because a test last month was positive for E. coli, the company sent samples to two separate laboratories. One test was positive for E. coli and the other was positive for total coliform, without E. coli.

A subsequent mandatory test was done on June 20, following the positive results, the company said.

"The E. coli bacteria were reported as absent in the repeat samples; however, some of the samples were positive for total coliform," an update on the company's website read.

The company said it has turned off the Whitaker Well — where one of the total coliform samples was taken — and is chlorinating and testing the water supply to ensure safety.

Residents of Diamond Valley — a small, unincorporated area just northeast of Snow Canyon State Park — are advised to boil water for at least a minute before using it for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth or washing dishes, until further notice.