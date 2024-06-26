An undated photo of a historic half-track military vehicle within Dixie National Forest. U.S. Forest Service officials say the vehicle was stolen Friday or Saturday.

Nobody knows exactly when an 81- to 85-year-old half-track military vehicle ended up being stashed within Dixie National Forest or who put it there, and now how it disappeared is a new mystery for the U.S. Forest Service.

The federal agency is asking for the public's help in locating the historic half-track after it was illegally "removed" from the Boulder Mountain Row Lakes area of the forest either on Friday or Saturday.

U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Naomi Gordon told KSL.com that a Forest Service officer noticed the vehicle was missing while out on patrol Saturday near Boulder in Garfield County. There were some vehicle tracks left behind, but she said officers weren’t able to figure out what type of vehicle left the marks.

"We were all kind of stunned because how do you move one of those things? ... It's monster huge," she said. "We cannot figure out how somebody moved it."

The half-track was one of a little more than 15,000 that the White Motor Company manufactured for the U.S. Department of Defense between 1939 and 1943, as the country entered World War II. Each was designed with enough space for a driver, a gunner and a front-seat passenger, as well as six additional passengers.

Forest rangers don't know exactly how it ended up in the Boulder Mountain Row Lakes area or how it was used likely after the war, but it may have been placed there five or six decades ago. What is clear is it had been there for long enough that it had become Forest Service property and an archaeological piece of the land. Therefore it was protected by the Archaeological Resources Protection Act of 1979.

It also became a popular spot for people to go to take family pictures.

Gordon said the Forest Service was also in the process of getting the site added to the National Register of Historic Places partially because of the vehicle's history. It was currently going through the U.S. Forest Service's "archaeological process" and the site was determined to be eligible for the register.

That's why she says the theft is much more devastating for the agency.

"I don't think people realize how valuable archaeological sites are on forests in general," she said. "This is important to us."

Anyone who has information about the missing military vehicle is encouraged to call Robert Smith, the agency’s lead investigator, at 775-420-1479 or email him at robert.smith5@usda.gov.