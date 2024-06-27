The vast majority of incumbent state lawmakers in contested primaries will advance past Tuesday’s primary election, but at least two appear headed for defeat and a handful of others are in races that are still too close to call.

In the biggest upset of the night, incumbent Rep. Jeffrey Stenquist, R-Draper, was trounced by challenger Cal Roberts, a member of the Draper City Council, in the Republican primary for Utah's state House District 46.

Stenquist is the chairman of the Legislature's House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee and serves on the board of the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority, which oversees the redevelopment of the site of the old Utah State Prison in Draper. A member of the Legislature since 2019, Stenquist has only 28% of the vote, as of Wednesday afternoon, compared to 72% for Roberts.

Roberts and Stenquist both qualified for the primary election by collecting signatures, but Roberts got nearly 90% of the delegate vote at the Salt Lake County GOP nominating convention on April 13. Roberts, a Brigham Young University alum and former private equity professional, is running unopposed in the general election.

A longtime Democratic lawmaker also appears to be on the outs, after public defender Grant Miller posted nearly 50% of the vote in a three-person race for the party nomination for state House District 24. Miller beat out Rep. Joel Briscoe, a teacher, and Ramón Barthelemy, a physics professor at the University of Utah.

Briscoe has represented Salt Lake City since he was appointed in 2010.

Two incumbent lawmakers are also locked in tight races against challengers. Rep. Christine Watkins, R-Price, leads challenger Thomas Hansen by 105 votes in the Republican primary for state House District 67, and Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George, leads Chad Bennion 52.47% to 47.53% in the Senate District 29 race.

Who advanced in other races?

Several candidates advanced in other races this cycle, either challenging incumbent members of the opposing party or seeking to replace an outgoing incumbent who is stepping down or seeking higher office.

In the closest race of the day, Fred Cox leads Dave Parke by only 47 votes in the GOP primary for House District 30 with about 70% of the vote counted. The winner of that race will face Jake Fitisemanu, the winner of the Democratic convention, in the November general election.

Rep. Judy Weeks Rohner, R-West Valley City, currently represents District 30, though she did not file for reelection.

Scott Cuthbertson also holds a narrow lead over Amber Shill in the GOP primary for Senate District 15. Cuthbertson currently has 40.27%, followed by Shill (37.79%) and Steve Aste (21.93%). The winner will face incumbent Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights.

David Atkin leads Taylor Bunot in the House District 21 GOP primary, where the winner will advance to face incumbent Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City.

After Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, announced he would challenge Gov. Spencer Cox this year, Hoang Nguyen won the Democratic primary to fill his District 23 seat. Nguyen will face Republican Scott Romney in November.

Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, is another incumbent who is not seeking reelection in the 42nd District. Clint Okerlund currently has a narrow lead over Chad Westover in the Republican primary to replace Spendlove, trailed by Michael Marker. Travis Smith is the Democratic nominee for Spendlove's seat.

Tracy Miller leads Rich Cunningham by about 400 votes in the Republican primary in District 45. Rep. Susan Pulsipher, R-South Jordan, is not running for reelection, and the winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Sara Cimmers.

Lisa Shepherd is running ahead of Travis Hoban in the GOP race for House District 61, which is currently held by Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo. Judkins is not seeking reelection, and the Republican winner will be unopposed in November.

The race to replace Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, in House District 69 is also still too close to call, with Logan Monson narrowly leading Lynn Jackson by fewer than 100 votes on the Republican side. The winner will face Democrat Davina Smith.

Lyman left his seat to run for governor, and was defeated by Cox in the Republican primary on Tuesday night.