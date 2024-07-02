Motorists drive on I-15 in Salt Lake City on June 13. The Fourth of July lands on Thursday this year, which has travel experts expecting large travel numbers that are spread out over the unofficial holiday weekend.

Nearly 71 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for Independence Day this year, which would break all sorts of Fourth of July travel records, according to AAA.

The organization's projections are based on anticipated travel between June 29 and July 7, factoring in expected automobile, airline and other types of transportation, like cruises and trains. If the projections come to fruition, travel would jump 5.2% from a similar time frame last year and 8.8% from pre-pandemic travel in 2019.

Where the holiday lands on the calendar this year is a key reason why this year could break all the Fourth of July records, Brian Ng, senior vice president of membership and travel marketing for AAA Utah, explained when the projections were released on June 20.

"Travelers are opting to take longer trips with Independence Day falling on a Thursday. This further fuels summer travel demand that is showing no signs of slowing down," he said in a statement.

AAA anticipates that more than 60 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles from home throughout the week, but Utah transportation officials say that there may only be some "minor" delays this time around because the holiday lands on a Thursday.

The biggest impacts are expected on Wednesday, when delays of up to 10 minutes are possible for both directions of I-15 in Salt Lake County, as well as northbound I-15 in Davis County and southbound I-15 near Nephi at points throughout the day, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The agency doesn't list any major return travel delays because it's expected to be scattered after Thursday; instead, UDOT officials advise that the heaviest traffic might be near Utah's outdoor attractions. Drivers planning to head to Arches or Zion national parks should plan for delays at times on U.S. 191 near Moab and state Route 9 near Springdale, Washington County.

There may also be delays on U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon over the next few days. Any delays are expected to be amplified by Sunday night because of a road construction project near Tucker and Soldier Summit. The bridge between both areas will switch to alternating traffic by Sunday night because of a paving project in the area that will linger into next week.

Overall, UDOT plans to suspend construction projects and open all lanes to traffic over the holiday weekend, although some work zones will exist over that time with safety restrictions in place.

"UDOT reminds drivers to be cautious behind the wheel and do their part in making travel safer for everybody by staying alert, using seat belts, putting away distractions, and taking breaks to avoid drowsy driving," the agency added in a statement.

Utah gas index

Those planning to travel by automobile for the holiday weekend will find that gas prices are down slightly from the Memorial Day weekend and noticeably down from last year's Fourth of July. The average cost for a gallon of regular gas in Utah is about $3.56, down a dime from late May and down 38 cents from last year, according to AAA averages updated on Tuesday.

The counties with the cheapest gas are scattered across the state; however, the lowest prices are mostly along or near the I-15 corridor. That's good news for those planning to travel on the freeway this weekend.

Sevier County: $3.35 per gallon

Carbon County: $3.43 per gallon

Box Elder County: $3.44 per gallon

Iron County: $3.46 per gallon

Wasatch County: $3.46 per gallon

Many of the more expensive prices are located in eastern Utah, especially in the southeastern and south-central regions.

Daggett County: $3.85 per gallon

Piute County: $3.85 per gallon

Garfield County: $3.83 per gallon

Grand County: $3.83 per gallon

Kane County: $3.80 per gallon

Utah's average is about 6 cents above the national average, which has been lower so far this summer because of a lower gas demand than in recent years, according to AAA. The organization estimates that it could rise if July 4 ends up boosting gasoline demand.

Mississippi currently holds the lowest average cost at $2.96 per gallon, while California has the highest average at $4.79.