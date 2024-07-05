One man is dead after police say he was shot and killed by officers after becoming “noncompliant” during a field sobriety test late Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash between a side-by-side and another vehicle just before midnight near the city’s rodeo arena at 1300 West and 12800 South.

Officers located the man in the side-by-side a short time later and conducted a field sobriety test, as they suspected alcohol was involved in the incident, said Josh Lee, Riverton communications director. During that test, Lee said, “The suspect became noncompliant and shots were fired” by officers.

Police did not say if the man had a weapon at the time of the field sobriety test.

Medical crews provided immediate aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per the officer-involved critical incident protocol. Salt Lake police and the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office will handle the investigation.

This story may be updated.