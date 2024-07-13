Map of evacuation area in Iron County south of Cedar City due to the Graff Point Fire.

An evacuation order has been ordered for all cabins and trailers in the upper basin and Shurtz Canyon, after a fire began in rugged terrain south of Cedar City.

According to Utah Fire Info, what has been dubbed the Graff Point Fire is at around 70-100 acres and growing in “steep and rugged terrain.”

The cause is currently under investigation, but Utah Fire Info says it was likely started by lightning.

Road closures are in place from Shurtz Canyon Road to Right Hand and Kolob Mt. Road.

