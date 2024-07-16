An image of a cherished relic that had been stored at the Cathedral of the Madeleine since 1918. Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City leaders say the relic was stolen Wednesday and they're offering a $1,000 reward to get it back.

A cherished relic that had been housed at the Cathedral of the Madeleine for more than a century is missing and local Catholic leaders are asking for the public’s help to get it back.

Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City leaders say the relic was stolen last week, while the reliquary that stored the important relic was vandalized. They're now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the relic.

"It has no value, (but) it's priceless at the same time. It's our history of who are as a cathedral parish," the Very Reverend Martin Diaz told KSL-TV. "It's very meaningful to us."

The relic is a tiny bone fragment of St. Mary Magdalene, who — according to the Christian faith — traveled with Jesus Christ during his lifetime and was the first witness of his resurrection. It had been brought to Utah in 1918 by Bishop Joseph S. Glass, who acquired it while on a trip to France.

While cathedrals aren't required to have a relic, it serves as a physical reminder of St. Mary Magdalene's importance 2,000 years ago. It had been stored in a reliquary within the cathedral's altar since the building underwent a renovation in 1993.

Church leaders say it has no real monetary value, but it has significant meaning to their congregation because of the cathedral's uniqueness. It's often displayed only on Easter Sunday and on July 22, known as the Feast of St. Mary Magdalene or Solemnity of St. Mary Magdalene.

"She's the patron saint of this cathedral. This is the only cathedral that has her as a patron saint for sure in the United States and probably in the world," Rev. Diaz said. "For us, (the relic) is a connection of 2,000 years of Christianity. It's our connection of being a church of evangelization."

However, church leaders discovered it had been stolen when they came across the vandalism Wednesday. The incident likely happened between 6:20 a.m. and 7 a.m. that morning.

Based on the damage, they believe a person came into the church in search of valuables. They likely dropped the bronze and glass reliquary while removing it and picked up the small relic after it had been smashed. No other damage to the historic church was reported.

Rev. Diaz was on a train headed to Chicago on vacation when it happened. He said he remembers feeling his heart sink when he received a text about it; he looked out the window and prayed about how to handle the situation.

"It makes you sick," he said. "It was one of those knock-the-wind-out-of-you, shocked (moments)."

He quickly returned to Utah, where the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City began informing the public about the theft in hopes that the relic can be recovered — especially before July 22. Salt Lake police are also investigating the theft.

Church leaders say there were cameras set up inside the church, but they did not capture the incident. Outside footage, which was shared with police, offers some possible leads.

They add the relic is contained in an oval-shaped container made of glass and metal. It's stored on red velvet and the whole item is only about 10 inches in height. They add that the reward is available to anyone who either returns it or has information that can lead to its recovery, no questions asked.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Rev. Diaz at 602-318-5555 or Salt Lake police at 801-799-3000.

"I just hope (they) didn't throw it away," Rev. Diaz said. "It's just such a unique (situation). I'm finishing up my 11th year here and nothing has ever happened like this before. It's a very sad event."

Contributing: Andrew Adams