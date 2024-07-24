Kids and families take off as they take part in the first Deseret News 1K at Liberty Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

On Wednesday morning, before the Pioneer Day Parade commenced, runners from around the United States participated in the 54th annual Deseret News Marathon. In the longest-operating race in the state, athletes ran along the historic pioneer trail down into Salt Lake Valley and through the parade route.

Those who crossed the finish line in Liberty Park — whether in the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K or 1K — were cheered on by thousands gathered for the event. For some seasoned runners, this was just another Wednesday morning, but for others, this was just the beginning of their running career.

This year, the Deseret News Marathon hosted its first-ever Family 1K race. Families, children and friends who participated in the event ended their last 200 meters with the other marathoners, getting a piece of the action as they crossed the finish line.

1 of 12 The Chick-fil-A cow helps get the racers stretched and warm before competing in the first Deseret News 1K at Liberty Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 12 Racers listen to instructions before running in the first Deseret News 1K on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 12 Racers compete int he first Deseret News 1K on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 12 Rosalee Robinson, and Wyatt Mortensen join other racers at the start line as they prepare to compete in the first Deseret News 1K on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 5 of 12 Kids and families take off as they take part in the first Deseret News 1K at Liberty Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 12 A young girl runs toward the finish line during the Deseret News 1K at Liberty Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 7 of 12 Scott Weaver, Mary Weaver, and Morgan Hudson walk in the first Deseret News 1K at Liberty Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 8 of 12 Racers compete in the first Deseret News 1K on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 12 Blasius McCormick runs toward the finish in the Deseret News 1K at Liberty Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 10 of 12 Two girls race for the finish in the first Deseret News 1K on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 11 of 12 Morgan Hudson talks about being asked to start the race for the first Deseret News 1K at Liberty Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 12 of 12 Matty Bryant talks to some of the kids before they compete in the first Deseret News 1K at Liberty Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

First-ever Family 1K Race

There are a few similarities between an adult finishing their first half-marathon and a toddler crossing the line of their first 1K. They’ll tell you the best part of it was the treats that followed.

When asked what his favorite part of the morning was, Wesley, 7, told the Deseret News two things: “Getting the medal” and the sugar cookie at the finish line. His sister, Rosalee, 3, was more enthusiastic about the race itself. When asked the same question, her response was “running!”

Both children ran with the nonprofit Special Olympics Utah’s young athlete unified team. According to the nonprofit’s website, the unified sports program includes equal participation from people with and without intellectual disabilities to incorporate fair play and promote social inclusion.

A sense of community was felt among athletes and spectators alike, as smiles, hugs and even tears were shared amongst the crowd members.

“The best part was just being supported down to the running line and being able to talk to my friends as I’m walking,” Morgan Hudson, 17, told Deseret News after finishing her first 1K. Hudson, who is a part of the Special Olympics’ regular programming that includes ages eight and older, had the responsibility and pleasure to go down in history as the first starter to begin the Family 1K race, something she won’t soon forget.

Her first 1K, but not her first race, seasoned Special Olympics athlete Karen Kunder, 46, said the best part of the race was that she was actually able to run it with her friend. She told the Deseret News that before her brain surgery, she had done multiple 5K races.

“I’ve done track, bocce ball, bowling, soccer, swimming, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the past,” she said. Although she got a gold medal last week in bowling, she noted that running track outranked them all as her favorite.

Scott Weaver, CEO of Special Olympics Utah, told Deseret News that they had over 100 children participate in the 1K and about 30 more special athletes in the 1K and other races.

“It’s great. I mean, just to be part of the event itself and being included,” Weaver said. “Having our athletes take part in, you know, not only in the run but also in all the activities that are going on here is a great opportunity for them, so we appreciate the support.”