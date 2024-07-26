Photo of the week (with gallery): Pioneer Day favorites

The Deseret News photojournalists and contributing photographers worked tirelessly on the 2024 Pioneer Day to capture not only the sights of the annual holiday events, but also the historic awarding of a second Olympic Winter Games to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Here are just some of our favorite photos from Wednesday’s events.

Attendees cheer after the International Olympic Committee awarded the 2034 Winter Olympic Games to the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee during a live watch party held at the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in downtown Salt Lake City. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Izzy Gustafson, of South Jordan, cheers during a live watch party for the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee’s 2034 Winter Olympics bid held at the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in downtown Salt Lake City. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Utah delegation celebrates after Salt Lake City was named Olympics host again as the IOC formally awarded the 2034 Winter Games to the United States bid, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. | David Jackson, Park Record

Attendees cheer during a live watch party for the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee’s 2034 Winter Olympics bid held at the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in downtown Salt Lake City. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Garrett Hunt, of Holladay, waves flags before a live watch party for the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee’s 2034 Winter Olympics bid held at the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in downtown Salt Lake City. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Dancers march with the Liahona Alumni Marching Band in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Missionaries cheer while watching the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers marches in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Katherine Buell cheers during the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Scoob the clown pretends to throw a bucket of water on the crowd during the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Albert Newmeyer talks with his mother, Angelina Newmeyer, while watching the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Manu Tupouniua fans Diana and Teza Tupouniua while they camp out in Washington Square in advance of the live watch party for the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee’s 2034 Winter Olympics bid and Pioneer Day Parade at the Salt Lake City and County Building on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in downtown Salt Lake City. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Madey Dickson, left, and Rylan Heffernan, right, participate in the Deseret News Half Marathon on Wednesday, July 24th, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Dickson finished the race in first place in the female overall category. | Alex Goodlett

Anthony Williams crosses the finish line as he finishes first in the Deseret News Men’s Full Marathon race at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Ashley Paulson shares an embrace with her father Brad Jensen after crossing the finish line as second in the Deseret News Women’s Full Marathon race at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Anthony Williams of Salt Lake City runs past Little Dell Reservoir en route to a first place finish during the Deseret News Marathon in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning, July 24, 2024. Williams won the race with a time of 2:24:25. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret

Two girls race for the finish in the first Deseret News 1K on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Runners compete in the Deseret News half-marathon and other races that finished at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Makenna Gilson and Payton Bastian cross the finish line hand in hand at the Deseret News Half Marathon race at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News