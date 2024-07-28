Utah Fire Info, X

By Ashley Imlay, KSL.com

A new wildfire started Saturday afternoon in southern Utah, prompting some evacuations.

The Kolob Fire started about 4:45 p.m. northeast of Virgin, Washington County, Utah Fire Info said. As of 10 p.m., it was burning more than 300 acres.

Local, state and federal crews are on scene battling the fire, which is 0% contained and burning in pinyon-juniper and in steep terrain, according to fire managers.

Residents in the area of Kolob Terrace Road to state Route 9 are under evacuation, and Kolob Terrace Road and Dalton Wash Road are closed. It was not immediately clear how many homes were threatened. The evacuations remained in place late Saturday.

The fire was human caused, Utah Fire Info said, but it remains under investigation.

People are asked to avoid the area for their safety and that of firefighters.

