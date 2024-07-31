Passengers depart an Avelo Airlines flight at Ogden-Hinckley Airport in July 2021. The low-cost airline announced Wednesday it will offer new service between Salt Lake City and Santa Rosa, Calif., beginning in October.

A new low-cost airline carrier option is arriving at Utah’s largest airport, and it’s offering direct flights to a California airport not yet available to Utah fliers.

Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday that it will launch nonstop service between Salt Lake City International Airport and Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, California, in the heart of California's Wine Country. Beginning on Oct. 24, the airline will fly between the two cities once every Thursday and Sunday.

It marks the airline's first expansion to Salt Lake City and its return to Utah after jetting off in 2022. Andrew Levy, founder and CEO of Avelo Airlines, said he's "thrilled" the airline is returning to the state after its brief initial stay in Ogden.

"We look forward to inspiring travel this fall to Sonoma County and inspiring Northern Californians to explore all the Beehive State has to offer," he said in a statement.

Avelo Airlines, based out of Houston, began operations in 2021, rekindling what was previously known as Xtra Airways and Casino Express Airlines before that. Ogden-Hinckley Airport was one of the first destinations it offered when it debuted, but it ceased its Utah operations a year later over high fuel costs.

Avelo still operates base services out of a few other regional airports across the country, including Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport. Salt Lake City is now the second-largest destination that the Northern California airport flies to, behind Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Its expansion to Utah's capital city is the result of Salt Lake City International Airport's expansion. Bill Wyatt, the airport's executive director, said the airline will operate from the newer gates added since the new airport opened in 2020. A handful of new Concourse B gates are scheduled to open in October, along with the new "river tunnel."

One-way fares for flights between the two cities will temporarily start at $57. Those prices are only available for flights between Oct. 24 and Nov. 10 that are booked by Aug. 7. Much like other low-cost airlines, there are additional fees for carry-on/checked bags, as well as any other optional services.

Both Avelo and Salt Lake airport officials say they're excited to link the two communities. While Levy said he hopes the new service inspires Sonoma County residents to explore Utah, Wyatt said he believes Utahns may use it to explore Northern California.

Sonoma County is mostly known for its hundreds of wineries, but it's also home to some of the top-rated restaurants in the U.S. and many outdoor gems, including 55 miles of Pacific Ocean coastline and access to massive redwood trees.

“This new nonstop service to the Bay Area/Sonoma County is a plus for our passengers,” Wyatt said. “California is one of Utah’s most popular destinations and is a welcome addition to (Salt Lake City’s) route network.”