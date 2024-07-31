Vandals broke into a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at 3151 S. Broadway in Magna and caused at least $60,000 in damage to the church, police say.

Unified police are investigating vandalism at a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that caused extensive damage.

At least $60,000 in damage was caused to the church at 3151 S. Broadway (7700 West), sometime between Sunday night and Tuesday night, said Unified Police Sgt. Aymee Race.

Bathrooms were damaged, including broken mirrors and sinks, classrooms, the chapel area and a piano were also damaged as the vandals apparently used whatever they could find to "bash anything and break stuff," she said.

Fire extinguishers were also sprayed in different parts of the church.

Race said as of Wednesday, nothing was reported as stolen from the building. She said the vandalism is being investigated by several agencies including the Metro Gang Unit because of graffiti that was found inside. However, as of Wednesday, Race says it has not been determined whether gangs were involved.

Detectives are also searching for any surveillance video from businesses or residents that may have recorded the vandal or vandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.

It was not immediately known if the incident was connected to three men already facing numerous criminal charges for a rash of church vandalisms last year.