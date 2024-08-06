Work to recover the body of Robert Mittendorf continues on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Mittendorf went missing on Saturday evening while swimming with his son when a storm moved in.

Utah officials have identified the man who went missing during a swimming incident at Willard Bay State Park as Robert Mittendorf.

The 51-year-old Weber County man was swimming with his son on Saturday in the bay near their boat when "a sudden storm swept through the area," the Utah Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Monday. Mittendorf's son made it back to the boat and got a life jacket for his father. "Unfortunately, Mittendorf went under the water and did not resurface," according to Monday's statement.

Teams searched Saturday and Sunday for the man and efforts continued Monday over a one-mile area involving Utah park rangers, Willard Police Department officials and other search and rescue teams. "Murky water conditions have also complicated the search. Despite extensive efforts, they have been unable to locate him thus far," reads Monday's statement.

Utah State Parks Sgt. James Morgan on Sunday said the effort was "looking more like a recovery at this point." The storm added to the difficulty of the search on Saturday, initially focused on the south end of the reservoir, with choppy waters and 6- to 8-foot swells. The south marina was closed to the public as its resources were dedicated to the search.

The incident was reported about 9 p.m. Saturday and the search lasted late into Saturday night, resuming Sunday morning. The man was with three family members who initially attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Search and rescue teams from Weber County, Box Elder County, Utah State Parks, the Utah Department of Public Service and an underwater recovery team have helped with the search. "During this challenging time, the Utah Division of State Parks extends our thoughts to Mittendorf's family and friends," reads Monday's statement.

The statement offered a reminder about water safety. “Always recreate with a buddy, wear your life jacket and stay aware of weather conditions. It’s essential to be prepared with the appropriate safety gear and ensure someone knows your location and expected return time,” it said.