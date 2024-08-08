A wildfire blazes across 200 acres near Saratoga Springs in Utah County. Residents can see smoke from their homes.

A wildfire has burned 200 acres of state lands near Saratoga Springs, according to city officials Wednesday afternoon.

The Clay Pit Fire was discovered Wednesday near Israel Canyon just before 5 p.m., and the cause is unknown. Six fire engines, two helicopters and two air tankers were working to put out the blaze as of Wednesday afternoon.

Helicopters are pulling water from a water pond to drop on the flames. Planes are dropping flame retardant. There is no estimate on containment.

Officials say city residents are watching the brush fire spread quickly up a nearby mountain. There are no reported injuries.

No structures are threatened, and no evacuations are in place as of late Wednesday, officials said.

Fire managers urged residents to stay away from the area to ensure firefighters can easily access it.