Top judges in each state’s high court elected Utah’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant as president of the Conference of Chief Justices.

"I am honored to serve as president of the Conference of Chief Justices as we continue to improve the critical work of administering justice in state courts," Durrant said in a statement.

The group brings the highest judicial officers in each state together to discuss organization, operation and effectiveness of state judicial systems. It includes the highest judicial officer from each state, district and territory in the United States.

The conference addresses issues through resolutions, committees or special task forces and has a spoken out on many issues related to courts.

Durrant's one-year-term began on Thursday.

He has served on the Utah Supreme Court since January 2000, and as chief justice since 2012. Durrant received his law degree from Harvard, practiced law with a Salt Lake City firm and served as a judge in the 3rd District Court before his appointment to the state’s high court.