Over the weekend, the Utah Arts Alliance and Salt Lake County Arts & Culture hosted the second annual Westside CultureFest at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville.

According to the media release, the free event over two days celebrated “all things Westside, with art, entertainment, cultural performances, food, and a special feature this year is a Lowrider Custom Car cultural exhibit. Take a look under and over the hood of these custom low riders, hoppers and bikes and watch the Hop Off.”

Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy captured the just some of the fun that took place at the festival.

Jadyn Boyce hangs from aerial silks while performing with Cirque du Salt Lake at Westside CultureFest at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Lady Ferronescotia performs at Westside CultureFest at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Amelia Hubbell-Orcutt makes an African magazine bead at Westside CultureFest at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Brianna Ellis and Alexandra Ellis learn how to Japanese taiko drum with Kenshin Taiko at Westside CultureFest at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Dancers perform with Tablado Flamenco Dance Company at Westside CultureFest at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Carina Barajas sets up a light in her booth at Westside CultureFest at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Edgar Alvarado shows earrings to a customer at the Enred Arte Provo booth at Westside CultureFest at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Miriam Padilla, Bomba Marile executive director, dances as Isaias Alavez and Omar Gonzalez play drums as they teach Puerto Rican Bomba at Westside CultureFest at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Arya Larsen makes a Mexican folk art mirror at Westside CultureFest at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News