Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, April 16, 2024, in New York.

Earlier this month, current Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump requested — for the third time — that the judge overseeing his criminal case recuse himself, citing an alleged conflict of interest regarding the judge’s daughter.

“Your Honor’s daughter has a long-standing relationship with (Vice President Kamala) Harris, including work for political campaigns. She has obtained — and stands to obtain in the future — extensive financial, professional, and personal benefits from her relationship with Harris,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in a filing, according to ABC News.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s defense has argued that Justice Juan Merchan’s daughter’s job as president of Authentic Campaigns, a digital strategy firm that has worked with Democratic candidates to boost their political campaigns, makes Merchan biased, as some of the political campaigns the company has worked for have been Trump’s opponents, including Trump’s current presidential opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

In April, a New York jury found the former president guilty of all 34 counts brought against him in the case of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In response to the recusal of Merchan, Bragg’s office responded in a letter, calling it a “vexatious and frivolous attempt to relitigate an issue that was twice addressed by this Court.”

The letter added, “No amount of overheated, hyperbolic rhetoric can cure the fatal defects in defendant’s ongoing effort to impugn the fairness of these proceedings and the impartiality of this Court. The motion for recusal should be denied for a third time.”

Trump’s defense is pushing for Merchan to step down right before the Republican presidential candidate’s sentencing. The judge has not yet stated whether he will remain on the case, but if he does, Merchan said he would rule on whether or not Trump is protected by the Supreme Court’s recent decision regarding presidential immunity on Sept. 16, with sentencing two days later on Sept. 18.

“We will proceed on that date and time to the imposition of sentence or other proceedings as appropriate,” Merchan said in a letter, according to Bloomberg. “‘Please keep these dates in mind’ for additional filings, including ‘a pre-sentence recommendation.’”