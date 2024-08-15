Utah’s capital will host the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics and it appears a “green loop” could be ready by the time the world arrives a decade from now.

Getting there is estimated to cost $250 million to $350 million and it'd likely have to be carried out in segments over the next decade, according to a new update from the city. However, city officials and consultants believe the city could receive help getting it done.

"This is a very massive undertaking and from a block-from-block perspective, (it) will have its own unique challenges," Jesse Dean, senior adviser of real estate and capital projects for the city, said in an update to the project Tuesday. "I think we're taking that (into consideration) as it relates to financing and operations."

The loop of park space would run along North Temple/South Temple from 200 East to 500 West, and along 200 East and 500 West from North Temple/South Temple to 900 South.

City leaders say it would improve downtown's lacking green space. Salt Lake City Public Lands found in 2019 that downtown Salt Lake City had one of the worst ratios of green space per 1,000 people. Green space only accounts for about 2% of the area land cover, while there's a 6% tree canopy cover. These factor into urban heat island and stormwater management concerns, as well.

Nearly 4,000 downtown units have opened since then and the ratio is expected to worsen as the neighborhood becomes more residential in the next decade.

"There isn't land available in the private realm or the public realm outside of our streets," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, adding it would add about 60 acres of green space through 5.5 miles of "linear park."

An effort to bring the project to life picked up last year. Salt Lake City tested out the concept by creating a temporary makeshift park in the middle of 200 East. It helped generate over 1,000 submissions for a survey used to update what the loop could look like once it's built.

The project has moved forward behind the scenes since then. The city hired Wenk Associates, which has helped plan out the project. Nicole Horst, principal partner of the firm, said the group met with various agencies to blend public utility and emergency needs into the city's vision.

Cyclists use the 9-Line Trail, which will be a part of the Green Loop, at the intersection of 900 South and 200 East in Salt Lake City on Thursday. More greenery is to be added to the trail over the next decade as it serves as the southern boundary of the Green Loop. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Turning a vision into reality

Salt Lake City recently completed an extension of the 9-Line Trail, which serves as the loop’s southern boundary. It appears the city is leaning toward breaking up other construction into parts.The project could potentially be completed through phases between 2025 and 2033, according to a draft city document dated July 30. If the city follows this timeline, a small segment by the eastern edge of Temple Square would be the first project beginning next year. Crews would then focus on a segment of 500 West in 2026 before turning to 200 East from South Temple to 500 South in 2027.

Most of the planning so far has centered on a segment of 200 East, which is expected to cost $85 million to $90 million. Salt Lake City Public Lands director Kristin Riker said there's also an opportunity to fold the Green Loop into the major transportation changes set for the city's Granary District.

This, she said, would allow the city to focus on where new housing development has already taken place, while also targeting an area "on the break of development." Other pieces would be filled in later.

A potential construction timeline for the Green Loop surrounding Salt Lake City's downtown core updated in June, included in a July 30 draft document. It suggests construction would be broken up into different segments over the next decade. | Salt Lake City

City officials say they're still piecing together how to pay for it, too. The draft plan notes that the city could be eligible for $15 million to $30 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act before the federal program expires. "Larger contributions" are possible — if not more likely — from state and private funds.

While not mentioned in the document, it's possible it could receive Olympic funding.

Mendenhall contends the project could have wider benefits than just providing green space downtown. Wenk Associates analyzed trends from U.S. cities that already have similar greenways.

It found pedestrians and bicyclists spend "as much or more" money at local businesses than motorists, Horst said, adding, Boston's Rose Kennedy Greenway attracts about 1.7 million visitors, while Indianapolis Cultural Trail users generate $3.56 million in annual spending.

"It's not just about green space, but it's about tourism and creating livability in places to have active space," she said.

Possible concerns

Salt Lake City Council members appear cautiously optimistic about it. Council Chairwoman Victoria Petro called the concept "gorgeous," but she shared her colleagues' concerns in Tuesday's meeting.

Councilmembers Sarah Young and Darin Mano both brought up construction impacts. Young pointed to the ongoing construction headaches in her district of Sugar House after multiple transportation projects converged. 900 South businesses also dealt with construction recently, Mano said.

People walk past shops at the corner of 900 South and 200 East in Salt Lake City on Thursday. City Council members say they want to make sure businesses don't face additional impacts as the Green Loop is completed. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Both want lessons learned from those projects included in the plans to build out the Green Loop in sections.

"We're just seeing hard times related to that, especially our businesses," Young said.

Possible concerns with crossings at 500 South and 600 South, a pair of state-managed roads with high traffic to account for drivers entering and exiting I-15, were also brought up. It's also unclear what maintenance and upkeep will look like after it's complete.

Dean said these and financing options will be considered over the next few weeks and months as the project comes together. The ultimate goal is to sort it out so the loop is a reality by the 2034 Winter Olympics.