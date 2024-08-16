Photo Gallery: Photos of the week, Aug. 3-9

Deseret News photojournalists were busy this month covering a variety of news and sports stories that included several back-to-school events, an execution of a death row inmate and the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference.

Wildfires in the west earlier this month filled the valley with smoke. Utah foothills were dangerously dry for fire conditions and local fire fighters shipped out to California to help with the Park Fire.

Here are some of the images that caught our eye during the week of Aug. 3-9.

Nicholas Cote, western regional organizer of Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, prays during a gathering held in a free speech zone established by the Utah Department of Corrections near the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City before the execution of Taberon Honie on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The sun sets as a police vehicle is stationed at a gathering held in a free speech zone established by the Utah Department of Corrections near the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City before the execution of Taberon Honie on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Rony Charles, of Salt Lake City, holds a sign as he looks in the direction of the Utah State Correctional Facility during a gathering held in a free speech zone established by the Utah Department of Corrections near the facility in Salt Lake City before the execution of Taberon Honie on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Salt Lake skyline is obscured from wild ire smoke in the Salt Lake Valley on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Connie Crosby is hugged by friend Lane Valum during the Road Home dedication for the Connie Crosby Midvale Family Resource Center that was named after her in Midvale on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah firefighters get ready to deploy to California to help fight the Park Fire, outside of the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Ziham Aden, 11, and her sister Zuhaila Aden, 9, talk about which backpacks they should choose during Utah Refugee Connection’s annual back-to-school event at Granite Park Junior High School in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Jim Beech shoots a photo of his neighbor's house after a man in his 70s crashed through a concrete wall near the home in Sandy on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Work to recover the body of Robert Mittendorf continues on Monday, August 5, 2024. Mittendorf went missing on Saturday evening while swimming with his son when a storm moved in. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dry conditions are pictured in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Lori Reynolds, human resources administrator over elementary schools in the Canyons School District, places a lei over new special education teacher at Glacier Hills Elementary School Sarah Edwards’ neck during the district’s new teacher Hawaiian luau celebration in Sandy on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Karl Vilips celebrates with his father, Paul Villas, after winning the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Marcus Kubryn, Calgary, plays Star Wars Armada during the Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Historical Tabletop Gaming Convention at the Utah State Fair Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Aubrey Reidhead, of South Jordan, talks during a speed-dating session as part of the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News