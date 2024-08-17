Photo gallery: Photos of the week

Here’s a look back at some of our favorite photos from the second week of August.

Deseret News photographers were busy with another week of news events that included a couple of big rainstorms along the Wasatch Front at the end of a very dry summer. Coverage also included a variety of lighter news with balloon festivals and a hometown Olympian returning back to Utah.

Back-to-school was another storyline we covered, documenting the first high school sporting events of the fall season and teachers getting their classrooms ready for students.

Rees Pew pulls Jack Turner through collected rain water in Herriman as heavy rains hit Northern Utah on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A man walks by a puddle on Main Street as it rains in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Davis players warm up before taking on Olympus at Olympus High School in Holladay on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Kidney recipient Henry Coulter has some fun as he swims with his team in Richfield on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. The Utah teen is heading back to school and sports after a rare second kidney transplant. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Fifth grade teacher Destiny Bruening prepares her classroom for the first day of school at Midvalley Elementary School in Midvale on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Shovels and helmets are set up for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Utah Hockey Club Practice and Training Facility at the Shops at South Town in Sandy on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Middle Fork area at Pineview Reservoir is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. High levels of E. coli have been detected in the Pineview Reservoir Middle Fork Inlet area. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Clay Breckenridge catches a bit of air as he rides at South Maple Hollow in Draper around the Corner Canyon area on Friday, Aug. 10, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Lyle Bingham, pilot of Twister, inflates the hot air balloon as it is held to the ground by crew during the Sandy Balloon Festival held at Storm Mountain Park in Sandy on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Carina Barajas sets up a light in her booth at Westside CultureFest at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Alex "Spiff" Sedrick signs the jersey of Sophia Rojas, 8, of Herriman, during a rugby fundraising event held by the Spiff Fund at Herriman High School in Herriman on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News