Emergency responders work at the scene of a fatal accident on the West Davis Corridor in Kaysville on Wednesday.

An accident on the West Davis Corridor near 200 North in Kaysville ended in the death of one driver and with another sent to the hospital early Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

At around 1:30 a.m., a man driving a Chevy pickup truck north on the West Davis Corridor "traveled onto the right shoulder and into the gravel with his passenger side tires," before overcorrecting and swerving back across the road and into the median, according to a press release.

The truck began to roll before coming to a stop across two lanes of oncoming southbound traffic, troopers said. A Ford F-150 traveling the other way hit the Chevy, losing power but continuing off the road, through a fence 1,000 feet away.

According to UHP, there were no witnesses to the crash, and the loss of power to the Ford pickup made it so responding officers did not see the F-150, only the Chevy.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but no details were released on his condition.

A commuter saw the Ford at around 6:30 a.m. when it was getting light outside, and called officers who found its driver dead in the truck when they arrived, the release said.

No other details were given on either person involved in the crash. While emergency responders were working the scene of that accident, another crash happened involving a car and a truck.

