Focus on Utah: Fallen Officers Honored

This week’s Focus on Utah feature spotlights the efforts of the community and local law enforcement honoring Utah’s fallen police officers this past weekend sponsored by Utah Law Enforcement Memorial and Summit Harley-Davidson.

Deseret News photojournalist Jeffrey D. Allred covered Sunday’s event, now in its 18th year. The Utah RIDE for Fallen Officers included motorcycle riders from all over the state who gathered to memorialize Utah’s 150 fallen law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The route started in Lindon and ended at the state Capitol.

According to their press release, “proceeds from the RIDE go to support the care and maintenance of the Memorial and ensure that Utah’s fallen heros are never forgotten.”

More information about ULEM can be found at www.utahsfallen.org.

Law enforcement riders lead the annual Utah Ride for Fallen Officers in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. Motorcycle riders from all over the state gather together to ride in memory of Utah’s 150 fallen law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

