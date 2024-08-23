Victoria Lazareno mops the floor of her apartment after flood damage occurred the night before at Stonebrook Condominiums in Orem on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Gov. Spencer Cox has declared a state of emergency over flooding in several parts of the state.

Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to recent flash flooding events that have impacted communities across the state this month.

The measure opens up more resources for communities hardest hit over the past few weeks so they can recover from property damage and other impacts of flooding. It remains in place for 30 days unless it's extended by the Utah Legislature.

"The flooding we have seen over the past few weeks has been devastating," the governor said in a statement. "I saw some of the damages firsthand in Sanpete County, and I know Utahns have been similarly impacted across the state."

Cox’s declaration comes flooding is still impacting some communities. Moab officials reported Friday evening that 300 South, 100 East and 400 East were all closed because of flooding. The Utah Department of Transportation cameras showed flood waters blanketing Main Street, as well.

Several residents in Fountain Green, Sanpete County, dealt with flooding on Sunday after 3 inches of rain fell in an hour from a monsoonal storm that fell over central Utah. American Red Cross officials said at least five families and possibly over 10 families were displaced by the floods immediately after the event.

A storm that dumped nearly an inch of rain in Orem in just 22 minutes led to flooding that impacted several units at a condominium complex a few days before that. Flooding has also been reported at times on streets and in slot canyons throughout the state this month.

Leaders believe the mixture of hot and dry conditions throughout most of Utah in June and July mixed with recent wildfire burn scars led to "hardened ground surfaces," making it easier for flooding to occur during a downpour. That, in turn, has led to "significant damage to homes and public infrastructure," state officials said.

Utah was on pace for its second-hottest and 19th-driest meteorological summer on record after June and July, but that could change after a much wetter August.

Even areas that haven't experienced as much flooding have seen an uptick in rain. Salt Lake City, for example, has collected 1.15 inches of rain this month, about three times as much as it received in June and July total. Alta has received over 4 inches of rain this month, about five times the amount it collected over the previous two months.

Flooding is the downside, but Utah water managers say the monsoon showers have helped reverse some of the drying soil moisture trends in the mountains this summer. That could help the efficiency of next year’s snowpack runoff, which accounts for about 95% of the state’s water supply.