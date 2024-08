In a week fill with tears and joyful happiness, quiet moments and loud jubilation, our Deseret News staff photographers were capturing all of it.

From river rescues to graduations, Olympic recruiting to an NFL great sharing his insights at BYU Education Week, it was all in a week’s work for us.

Here’s a look back over the last seven days at some of our most memorable photographs by the Deseret News photojournalists.

Emergency rescuers from multiple police and fire departments help people up a embankment while rescuing people stranded on an island in the Provo River during heavy rains in Vivian Park on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Graduates attend Western Governors University’s 100th commencement at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Chelsea Peterson, of Orem, participates in the standing long jump during a recruiting combine for the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Teams held at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Motorcycle riders travel under a flag during the annual Utah Ride for Fallen Officers in Lindon on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. Motorcycle riders from all over the state gather together to ride in memory of Utah’s 150 fallen law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Steve Young speaks during BYU Education Week at the Marriott Center in Provo on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Syracuse’ Taylee Hughes is blocked by Herriman’s Tae Hansen as they play soccer in Herriman on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Tom Holmoe, director of athletics at Brigham Young University, takes questions at the end of his lecture as part of BYU Education Week, held at the Spencer W. Kimball Tower on the campus of BYU in Provo on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

In the front from left to right, McKenna Roberts, Katelyn Kapinos and Navie Oleska hold signs and wear all black to protest changing cosmetology licensing during a special Utah legislative session outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Lone Peak’s Macie Leavitt scores against Maple Mountain goalie Saige Collins at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Neighbors hug after a 5 year old shot himself in Santaquin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A young neighbor watches law enforcement responders at a home where a 5 year old shot himself in Santaquin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Corner Canyon’s Paxton Naegle (0) celebrates stopping IMG Academy QB Ty Hawkins (2) on the extra point attempt at the end of the game in Draper on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Corner Canyon won 35-34. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News