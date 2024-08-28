Two people were arrested and approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills were seized Tuesday as part of a multi-agency investigation.

Manuel Sanchez Rodriguez, 41, and Hector Sanchez Roman, 20, were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts each of drug distribution.

On Tuesday, agents from the Davis Metro Narcotics Strike Force, FBI and Salt Lake City police drug unit served a search warrant at the residence where Rodriguez and Roman were living. Law enforcers seized approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills that were blue and labeled with "M30," 8 pounds of meth and a pound of heroin, according to a police booking affidavit.

"Sanchez Rodriguez admitted to having a pound of heroin inside his bedroom and confirmed his bedroom was the one located on the southwest corner of the basement which is where the heroin was located. He admitted being in contact with a source of supply and assisting this source of supply to deliver drugs throughout Salt Lake County," the affidavit states.

Roman allegedly told investigators "he would meet with people and provide the drugs he was told to deliver, then obtain the drug proceeds for these drugs," according to the affidavit.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are also assisting in the case.