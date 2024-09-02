Elroy "Woody" Salt looks at a plaque in his honor installed at the Blanding Driver License Division on Aug. 21.

A new year heart Elroy “Woody” Salt received in 2016 at the University of Utah Hospital helped him not miss out on the good things.

"I was able to go to my grandkids' graduation, live a longer life and have a happy life," he said.

Salt encouraged Utahns to think about organ donation at a recent event unveiling a plaque dedicated to him in Blanding.

"I'm blessed and happy that my new heart was available when I needed it. Every day is a gift, a blessing, and a miracle. I live in gratitude for my donor and honor them by living my life to the fullest," he said.

Donor Connect said Salt's is the 11th of several tribute plaques that will be installed in driver license division locations throughout Utah honoring members of the "transplant community." The hope is that the plaques will encourage awareness for organ donation and inspire Utahns to mark "yes" to organ donation.

Salt grew up on the Navajo Reservation and served in the U.S. Navy. He was in good physical shape when he had a heart attack at 47.

"I went from working construction to being placed on the transplant waitlist, in need of a new heart, all within a few months," he said.

His new heart became available on Feb. 3, 2016. He said he is blessed and happy that his new heart was available.

"Saying 'yes' to organ, eye, and tissue donation saved my life," he said.

Donor Connect's plaques honor both recipients, like Salt, and donors like Irelan Bailey, who was honored for a second time along with Salt.

Bailey's mother, Nita Bailey, said, "She was willing to give her body to gift it to other people that were in need."

A plaque honoring Bailey was first installed in Taylorsville's driver license division, but a copy of the plaque was placed in Blanding alongside Salt's on Aug. 21 to represent the Native Americans in the area.

Her plaque said she died unexpectedly at age 20, leaving an "immeasurable" impact on family and friends. She was able to donate multiple organs to help others.

"In both life and death, Irelan was selfless, and so it was a no-brainer to make sure we kept her spirit going through the gift of donation," her family said on the plaque.

They said the loss was devastating, but there was also joy in knowing she was saving and improving other lives.