Second grader Santana Chavez runs through a tunnel of University of Utah athletes at the unveiling of a newly renovated library at Newman Elementary in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. The upgrades were made possible by the College Football Playoff Foundation, Big 12 Conference, School Specialty and University of Utah.

The University of Utah joining the Big 12 Conference has ushered in a new slate of opponents and challenges for the school’s athletic teams, but it has also brought increased opportunities for the surrounding area.

That was evident when Newman Elementary School on Thursday welcomed students to a new and improved, renovated library that has been transformed into a dynamic learning space.

The initiative to transform the library was part of the College Football Playoff Foundation's Extra Yard Makeover Project, in partnership with the Big 12 and School Specialty, a provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions.

"This exciting opportunity that we've had, really, is about the students," said Newman Elementary Principal Kenneth Limb. "This is what society should look like. It should look like all of the adults surrounding our students ... and giving them every opportunity to grow up to be better than the people who are surrounding them."

The students and teachers of Newman Elementary, 1259 N. Colorado Street, were joined by a contingent of University of Utah student athletes, coaches, mascot Swoop and athletic director Mark Harlan.

First grade teacher Tiffany Otterstrom reacts as she is given $1,000 to spend on her classroom during an event to unveil Newman Elementary’s newly renovated library at Newman Elementary in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. The upgrades were made possible by the College Football Playoff Foundation, Big 12 Conference, School Specialty and University of Utah. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

"These are our students," Harlan told a group of wide-eyed elementary students. "Now, they're a little bigger than you ... but they were in this type of library and they dreamed. And they became part of the 5% in this country that become a student athlete at a university. If they can do it, can you do it, too? Let's have a dream and if that's not your dream, you might have another dream. But I do firmly believe that if you dream, it can happen."

Along with offering a more engaging space for students to read and study, the upgrade will also serve as a community hub, encouraging collaboration and creativity among students and their families.

"Libraries are one of the centerpieces of every school. They're places of creation. They're places of exploration and we are grateful, truly grateful, for all of you who are standing here who have had a hand in, kind of, refurbishing (and) making our library updated and looking bright," Limb said.

It features vibrant, school-themed graphics at the entrance and inside. The space now includes movable furniture and versatile tables that can adapt to a plethora of learning activities. Upgraded seating will invite students to immerse themselves in their favorite books, fostering a lifelong love of learning and reading.

"It is wonderful to see the interest and investment the Big 12 Conference and the University of Utah has for our schools. This renovation is significant for our students because it brings additional resources for them to learn through the enhancement of such an important space in our schools, the library," Salt Lake City School District Superintendent Elizabeth Grant said in a statement.

In addition to the library makeover, the organizations gifted $1,000 each to the school and first grade teacher Tiffany Otterstrom to spend on her classroom.