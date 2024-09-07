Photos of the week

Fall is right around the corner and with most school districts back in session, it has been great to welcome back both college football and high school sports into the mix of the Deseret News photojournalists’ coverage areas.

But as we celebrate the fun and excitement of sports, Labor Day festivities, a new school library and a new pickleball courts, our hearts our heavy with the news of the tragic shooting deaths of a young mother and her three children in West Haven.

Photographing neighbors, friends and even strangers bringing flowers and gifts to a makeshift memorial like the one on the family’s front porch shows just how resilient Utah communities can be.

As photojournalists it is our job to visually tell the stories of our communities, both the tough and painful ones as well as looking for the upbeat moment along with those silver linings in the dark clouds of the world.

Here’s a look back at our most powerful images over the last seven days.

Boys run during the Timpanogos Invitational cross-country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Bees move around the Rocky Mountain bee plant by the Jordan River Parkway Trail and the Big Bend Nature Park and Preserve in West Jordan on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Big Bend, between approximately 8400 and 8800 South at the Jordan River, is an ongoing 70-acre restoration project, including river and floodplain restoration, native riparian forest planting, wildlife habitat enhancements, trails, river access and open space improvements, funded primarily through the America the Beautiful Challenge Grant, awarded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Skyridge’s De'Shawn Toilolo grabs the face mask of Cherry Creek’s QB Brady Vodicka at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Brigham Young University linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother (33) celebrates after downing Southern Illinois University wide receiver Keontez Lewis (1) during BYU’s home opener held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Brigham Young University junior Tyler Probst catches a promotional football before BYU’s home opener against Southern Illinois University held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Nancy Pinnell takes a selfie with a 1971 F-150 truck featured on Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion” album cover, displayed at his Raising Cane's restaurant in Midvale on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Lewis Berry, 10, from Park City, waves to parade-goers while dressed up as a miner during the Miners Day parade in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Chris from Salt Lake City tries to break up stagnate balls at the Park City Rotary Club’s Running of the Balls during the annual Miners Day celebrations in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Wildfire smoke congests the air in downtown Salt Lake City as seen from along State Street at the Eagle Gate Monument on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maia Lavatai, spokesperson for the Die Hard Pickleball club, cuts the ribbon during a ceremony to celebrate the pickleball courts at Rosewood Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

First grade teacher Tiffany Otterstrom reacts as she is given $1,000 to spend on her classroom during an event to unveil Newman Elementary’s newly renovated library at Newman Elementary in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. The upgrades were made possible by the College Football Playoff Foundation, Big 12 Conference, School Specialty and University of Utah. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Second grader Santana Chavez runs through a tunnel of University of Utah athletes at the unveiling of a newly renovated library at Newman Elementary in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. The upgrades were made possible by the College Football Playoff Foundation, Big 12 Conference, School Specialty and University of Utah. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Joeana Solaria and Albina Sanchez place flowers and candles along with other well wishers items at the home in West Haven on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, where three children and their mother were shot and killed. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Mark Thomson, task force supervisor over the District of Utah U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, left, and Kaysville Asst. Police Chief Seth Ellington, right, speak about Kaysville Police Officer Jared Jensen at the Craig Nielsen Rehabilitation Center, University of Utah Medical Center, in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Jensen is currently at the U of U medical center after being diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer and undergoing surgery. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

An investigator takes photographs as she examines a vehicle at a scene where four people were found dead in the Haven Parkway neighborhood of West Haven on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News