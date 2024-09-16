Lauren Parisi, a senior project manager with the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City, speaks with residents and business owners about future plans for Smith's Ballpark during a public meeting at the Urban Indian Center on Thursday.

Baseball is a tradition on the corner of 1300 South and West Temple dating back nearly a century when the second rendition of what became Derks Field opened in 1928.

Baseball within the Ballpark neighborhood dates back to at least 1915. However, those who live or work around the area have come to terms with the realization that the section of the city will likely become the home of something other than America's favorite pastime very soon.

What that future will look like is still to be determined, but those who call Ballpark home certainly have ideas for how the land can be used after the Salt Lake Bees move out following their season finale next week.

The community nonprofit Ballpark Action Team hosted an idea-generating meeting Thursday evening where all sorts of different uses were considered. It was potentially the last major public feedback event before the first renderings of a long-term plan are expected to be released by the end of this year, said Lauren Parisi, a senior project manager with the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City.

Over two-thirds of those who attended said they were a Ballpark resident or business owner. They were asked to place stickers on the types of long-term projects they'd like to see at the stadium site and the parking lot across from it.

A public market and food hub garnered the most stickers by the end of the night, receiving about double any other option. A similar produce market option was also a trendy pick.

Other popular options included:

Outdoor performance stage

A park-like neighborhood square

Mixed-used development with ground-floor businesses

Fitness center

Wide sidewalks and protected bike lanes

Public library

Parisi told KSL.com that the results were very similar to previous public comment rounds, including a contest that the city designed last year to generate ideas for what could be possible for the site.

An attendee of a public meeting about the future plans for Smith's Ballpark places a sticker on specific project ideas possible for the stadium site during the event at the Urban Indian Center on Thursday. | Carter Williams, KSL.com

Interestingly enough, there were few votes for sports fields and recreation space, at least on Thursday. That was one of the three winners from last year's contest.

"We're seeing a lot of the same themes emerge, which is public open space, community spaces for the public to gather, market space and an event venue," Parisi said. "It's been amazing to hear all the different ideas the community has."

She added that it's likely that a final design will incorporate multiple ideas.

The firm Perkins&Will is helping the redevelopment agency create three "test fit" designs that show how the land can be reimagined with the stadium still intact, with parts of the stadium and the ballpark completely removed. Initial renderings are expected to be released as early as November before a final plan is adopted next year.

There will be additional public comment periods as that process shakes out. She previously said construction likely wouldn't begin until 2026 at the earliest.

Those who attended Thursday's meeting also had plenty of ideas for how the property could be used before the long-term project begins.

Barring any unforeseen events, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the stadium will be locked up beginning in October after the stadium plays host to a pair of Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico exhibition games.

It could become the home site for University of Utah baseball practices and games beginning in January and running through the first half of 2025, with some events possible in between games.

The vast majority of uses between baseball and construction would pick up in July 2025. Mendenhall explained on Wednesday the city has yet to finish a plan outlining the types of activities that would take place on the property.

A farmer's, winter or all-year market or swap meet site was a popular option from a written survey at the event. Public markets/festivals were also the top choice from an interactive survey city residents and business owners filled out during the meeting, followed by pop-up restaurants/bars, concerts and access to green space.

Other popular temporary ideas included:

Concerts or movie nights

Open space/dog park

Youth or adult recreation league baseball games

Christmas festival or ice skating

Survey responders added they want to see an interim use plan that is active, fun and festive. They also want to make sure that it highlights the community and that the area remains safe after an uptick in crime subsided.

These types of activities will likely continue until at least October 2025, or possibly longer if certain winter activities are included in the plan, the mayor clarified on Thursday. Construction on whatever the city decides on is expected to begin as early as 2026, likely in phases depending on the project or projects selected.

While residents generally disagreed on short- and long-term plans, one thing they all seemed to agree on is they don't want to see the ballpark land go unused for a long time.

With nothing concrete yet, some left the meeting concerned it could happen.

"I don't feel like I got any hard answers for what's going to be actually happening in this interim space," said Jess Oveson.

Others left the meeting a little less concerned about that.

"I think we all want to see something happen right away, but the reality of it is it's a huge project," said Keith Manly. "These things take time."

Contributing: Brian Carlson